Vargas gave up one run on three hits and three walks across 5.1 innings during Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Reds. He struck out five but did not factor in the decision.

Vargas has now allowed one run on three hits in each of his last three starts, though Tuesday's performance was the first of which he was able to complete five innings. The 36-year-old is unlikely to generate significant appeal for fantasy purposes, but he has nonetheless turned things around after an ugly start to the year. Vargas will carry a 5.75 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 15:12 K:BB into his next start Sunday at Milwaukee.