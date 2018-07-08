Mets' Jason Vargas: Prepping for rehab start Monday
Vargas (calf) will make a rehab start Monday at short-season Brooklyn, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Vargas has already built up his pitch count through a pair of simulated games, but the rehab assignment will represent the first chance to test out the health of his right calf in an uncontrolled setting. If Vargas demonstrates that he can defend his position adequately and cover bases as needed during the rehab start, he could be ready to return from the 10-day disabled list at some point next weekend. It's more likely, however, that the Mets take advantage of the All-Star break in order to afford Vargas more recovery time.
