Vargas will reenter the rotation Monday to start the Mets' series opener with the Marlins, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Vargas, who made his last start May 11, was temporarily dropped from the rotation after off days on the 14th and 17th resulted in the Mets not requiring a fifth starter until Tuesday against the Marlins. While it was initially expected that Vargas would take the hill for that contest, the lefty will instead start one day earlier in than anticipated with manager Mickey Callaway opting to build in an extra day of rest for Zack Wheeler. Vargas, who will now match up against rookie Elieser Hernandez, remains a shaky fantasy option after posting a 13.86 ERA and 2.68 WHIP over his first three outings of the season.