Mets' Jason Vargas: Rehab assignment forthcoming
Vargas (hand) completed six innings in an intrasquad game Tuesday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
It's also worth noting that the southpaw struck out 12 in the outing, so it seems like he's still in good shape despite the absence from game action. Vargas' next step is to go on a rehab assignment, though it's unlikely that he'll need more than one or two rehab starts given that he's been able to throw the entire time he's been sidelined. He still remains without a firm return timetable, though.
