Mets' Jason Vargas: Resumes running
Vargas (hamstring) jogged Friday but remains without a timeline to return from the injured list, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.
Vargas left his previous start Sunday against the Brewers, and the injury was deemed serious enough to send him to the injured list. Wilmer Font made a spot start in his absence and could remain in the rotation if Vargas needs to miss more than the minimum 10 days.
More News
-
