Mets' Jason Vargas: Retains rotation spot
Vargas will remain in the Mets rotation and make his next start Tuesday against the Orioles, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
There was some thought the Mets might transition Seth Lugo to the rotation after the right-hander tossed four shutout innings in a spot start Thursday against the Cubs, but he'll instead maintain a high-leverage setup role to keep Vargas' starting job secure for now. Vargas helped his cause by allowing only two hits and a walk over five shutout frames against the Braves on short rest Wednesday, but he's still sitting on a wretched 8.53 ERA and 1.86 WHIP over 25.1 innings this season. The veteran southpaw can safely be ignored outside of NL-only and very deep mixed leagues.
More News
-
Mets' Jason Vargas: Handcuffs Braves in Wednesday's win•
-
Mets' Jason Vargas: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Mets' Jason Vargas: Could pitch on short rest•
-
Mets' Jason Vargas: Tentatively sticking in rotation•
-
Mets' Jason Vargas: Stumbles Saturday•
-
Mets' Jason Vargas: Looks sharp in return to rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...