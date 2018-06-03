Vargas will remain in the Mets rotation and make his next start Tuesday against the Orioles, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

There was some thought the Mets might transition Seth Lugo to the rotation after the right-hander tossed four shutout innings in a spot start Thursday against the Cubs, but he'll instead maintain a high-leverage setup role to keep Vargas' starting job secure for now. Vargas helped his cause by allowing only two hits and a walk over five shutout frames against the Braves on short rest Wednesday, but he's still sitting on a wretched 8.53 ERA and 1.86 WHIP over 25.1 innings this season. The veteran southpaw can safely be ignored outside of NL-only and very deep mixed leagues.