Vargas (calf) will return to action to start Tuesday against the Padres, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

There was no guarantee that Vargas would return to the rotation once healthy, with Corey Oswalt possibly keeping the job. Oswalt hardly made a firm claim on the role, posting a 6.11 ERA, though he did outperform Vargas, who had an even worse 8.60 ERA. It appears that the veteran lefty will be given the opportunity to pitch his way through his struggles in hopes that he'll be a competent rotation member going forward.