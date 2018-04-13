Vargas (hand) will throw in another simulated game Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Vargas apparently got through Thursday's sim game unscathed, but this development means that he won't even be able to begin a minor-league rehab assignment until April 22 at the earliest. This puts the veteran's earliest return date around April 27, so look for Zack Wheeler to get a few more big-league starts in his stead.