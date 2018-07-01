Vargas (calf) will throw a simulated game Tuesday at the Met's complex in Port St. Lucie, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

These plans suggest his Wednesday bullpen session was successful, and that Vargas could be nearing live game action. He's been on the DL since suffered a calf strain back on June 20, and according to Newsday, the biggest road block at this time is being able to run and field his position. It's unclear at this time if he'll be up to the task prior to the All-Star break.