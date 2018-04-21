Vargas (hand) will see a doctor Saturay to get medical clearance before his rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Kristie Ackert of The New York Daily News reports.

Assuming he gets a clean bill of health, that lines the left-hander up for a 2018 season debut in San Diego the following Saturday. The Mets haven't yet decided whether to use a six-man rotation once Vargas comes off the disabled list, send Zack Wheeler down to Triple-A to make room for him, or bump the struggling Matt Harvey from the rotation until he gets straightened out, but Monday's off day would allow them to keep everyone else on schedule no matter what route they take.