Mets' Jason Vargas: Sent for CT scan
Vargas was sent for a follow-up CT scan Saturday after X-rays were negative on his right hand, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
He was hit by a comebacker on his glove hand, and while X-rays suggest it is just a bruise, the Mets gave him another exam to get more clarity. So far it doesn't sound as though Vargas' status for the start of the season is in doubt, but it will be worth monitoring until he is able to get back in game action.
