Mets' Jason Vargas: Set for second rehab outing
Vargas (calf) will make a second rehabilitation start for short-season Brooklyn on Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Vargas will not return from the 10-day DL before the All-Star break, though he should be back in the Mets' rotation as the second half of the season gets underway. During his first rehab outing with Brooklyn on Monday, Vargas allowed just one hit while striking out nine across six scoreless frames. Look for an update on his status following Saturday's game.
