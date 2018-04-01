Vargas (hand) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Vargas felt no ill effects during a bullpen session Saturday, so he'll ramp things up Monday as he continues to work his way back from hand surgery he underwent in March. The southpaw still has stitches in his right hand and he's not quite ready to ramp up his pitch count yet, so it sounds like he could be forced to miss at least two turns in the rotation before he's activated. In the meantime, Seth Lugo will continue to fill in for Vargas in the rotation.