Mets' Jason Vargas: Set to return Friday
Vargas (calf) will return to action Friday against the Pirates, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Vargas was originally expected to start during the mid-week series against the Padres, but Corey Oswalt was called up to start Wednesday. The veteran's long-term status as a rotation member could be in jeopardy once Noah Syndergaard returns from his illness, but he'll at least get the opportunity to make one more start.
