Vargas (calf) will return to action Friday against the Pirates, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Vargas was originally expected to start during the mid-week series against the Padres, but Corey Oswalt was called up to start Wednesday. The veteran's long-term status as a rotation member could be in jeopardy once Noah Syndergaard returns from his illness, but he'll at least get the opportunity to make one more start.