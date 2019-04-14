Mets' Jason Vargas: Set to start Saturday
Vargas will make his next start Saturday against the Cardinals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Vargas has allowed 10 runs on 14 hits over 6.1 innings through his first two starts of the season, but the Mets will keep him in the starting rotation for now. The announcement comes as a bit of a surprise, since Thursday's off day could allow the veteran left-hander to be skipped without needing an additional starter. According to DiComo, the team has not yet considered replacing Vargas in the rotation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...