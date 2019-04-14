Vargas will make his next start Saturday against the Cardinals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Vargas has allowed 10 runs on 14 hits over 6.1 innings through his first two starts of the season, but the Mets will keep him in the starting rotation for now. The announcement comes as a bit of a surprise, since Thursday's off day could allow the veteran left-hander to be skipped without needing an additional starter. According to DiComo, the team has not yet considered replacing Vargas in the rotation.