Vargas will start Wednesday against the Braves, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Vargas will make his next start on short rest after Noah Syndergaard (finger) was placed on the disabled list Tuesday. The veteran lasted just three innings and tossed 67 pitches in his most recent start, so he should be relatively fresh. He owns a 10.62 ERA across five starts (20.1 innings) this season.