Mets' Jason Vargas: Shelled in loss Tuesday
Vargas (2-6) got the loss Tuesday, allowing seven runs on nine hits against the Rockies. He did not record a strikeout or a walk.
After giving up a pair in the first inning, Vargas was touched up for five more in the third after yielding back-to-back-to-back home runs to open up the inning. The lefty has now given up five homers over the last two starts and as a result his ERA and WHIP have ballooned up to 8.60 and 1.83, respectively. At this rate it's unclear how much longer the Mets will be able to keep throwing the 35-year-old out every fifth day -- he's yet to go deeper than five innings -- but for now he's slated to take on the Dodgers next on Sunday.
