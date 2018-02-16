Mets' Jason Vargas: Signs with Mets

Vargas agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract with the Mets on Friday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

The deal will also include a club option for 2020, with incentives up to $1.5 million each season based on innings pitched. This will provide the Mets' rotation with a little more stability, as Vargas was able to make 32 starts last year after basically missing all of 2016 following Tommy John surgery. He posted a 4.16 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 179.2 innings with the Royals during his age-34 season, although it was truly a tale of two halves, with the southpaw struggling to a 6.38 ERA over his final 15 starts. Pitching in Citi Field should help mask his homer problems, but a mediocre 6.7 K/9 doesn't inspire too much confidence.