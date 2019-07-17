Vargas (4-5) allowed three runs on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts across six innings to earn a victory against the Twins on Wednesday.

While the Mets did win 14-4, they scored nine of their runs in the eighth or later. Vargas wasn't spectacular, but he needed his quality start to snap a two-game losing streak and win his first game since June 11. Vargas owns a 4.25 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 68 strikeouts in 82.2 innings this season. He will pitch next at home against the Padres on Tuesday.