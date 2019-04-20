Vargas didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals, giving up one run on three hits and three walks over four innings while striking out three.

Despite the fact that he received extra rest after his last start, an outing in which he recorded only one out, Vargas got a fairly early hook after throwing 75 pitches (41 strikes). The Mets continue to publicly stand by the veteran southpaw as their fifth starter, but his 9.58 ERA and 6:7 K:BB through 10.1 innings keep him well off the fantasy radar. If Vargas stays on schedule, his next trip to the mound will come Wednesday, at home against the Phillies.