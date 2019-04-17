Vargas is scheduled to start Friday against the Cardinals, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Vargas was originally slated to start Saturday before Jacob deGrom came down with a bout of strep throat. The southpaw, who owns a 14.21 ERA and 2.84 WHIP through 6.1 innings this season, will still be pitching on extra of rest thanks to Thursday's off day.

More News
Our Latest Stories