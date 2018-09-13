Vargas' scheduled start against the Marlins on Wednesday was postponed, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

The game will be played as a doubleheader Thursday, so Vargas figures to simply push back a day and start one half of the twin bill. The veteran left-hander owns an unsightly 6.75 ERA and 1.60 WHIP with 63 strikeouts through 17 starts (73.1 innings) this season.