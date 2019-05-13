Manager Mickey Callaway said Sunday that Vargas (hamstring) would begin a throwing program this week, Gerard Gilberto of Yahoo Sports reports.

Vargas is expected to initiate his program by playing catch Monday before gradually advancing to throwing bullpen sessions and live batting-practice sessions. The southpaw is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list Thursday, but it doesn't appear likely that he'll be reinstated until next week at the soonest.

