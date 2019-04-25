Vargas (1-1) took the loss Wednesday as the Mets fell 6-0 to the Phillies, giving up one run on three hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while striking out four.

The veteran southpaw threw 89 pitches (53 strikes) before getting the hook, the third straight start in which Vargas hasn't been able to complete even five innings. He's chipped his ERA down to 7.20 with his last couple of outings, but his 10:9 K:BB through 15 innings is still poor. Unless the Mets can find a better option, Vargas will next take the mound Tuesday, at home against the Reds.