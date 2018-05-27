Vargas allowed five earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five across three innings Saturday against the Brewers.

Vargas allowed multiple runs in two of the three innings he pitched and allowed three extra-base hits along the way. He has been largely a disaster this season, failing to pitch five innings in four of his five starts and allowing five or more earned runs in three of his five starts. That leaves him with a 10.62 ERA and 2.16 WHIP, and makes him a very difficult pitcher to trust in any format.