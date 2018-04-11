Mets' Jason Vargas: Tabbed for 85 pitches Thursday
Vargas (hand) is expected to pitch six innings and 85 pitches in a simulated game Thursday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Vargas' glove hand continues to heal slowly, but it seems like it's not keeping him from throwing his fair share of pitches. No word has come forth as to how close he is to returning to regular game action, though if he requires a rehab assignment, the fact that he's already able to amass 85 pitches in a single outing likely means he'll only need one or two rehab starts.
