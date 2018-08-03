Mets' Jason Vargas: Takes loss against Atlanta
Vargas (2-7) pitched five innings and took the loss Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks in the 4-2 loss to Atlanta. He struck out seven batters.
Vargas was tagged for a run in the first inning from an Ozzie Albies single before allowing three more runs in the third. He lowered his season ERA slightly, now down to a still-ugly 8.23. Vargas hasn't picked up a win since May 30, dropping his last four decisions. He'll have a better matchup against the Reds on Tuesday, but Vargas should still be avoided for fantasy purposes.
