Vargas is tentatively scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Cubs, but is available out of the bullpen Monday in Atlanta, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Reporters asked manager Mickey Calloway why Vargas is remaining in the rotation and the skipper essentially said that the Mets didn't have enough depth to replace him, which is obviously not a vote of confidence. Save for one good outing against the Marlins on May 21, Vargas has been disastrous this season, allowing 24 earned runs over 15.1 innings in his other four starts.