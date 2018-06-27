Vargas will throw a bullpen session Wednesday but hasn't yet been able to run on his strained calf, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Vargas is eligible to come off the disabled list and start Saturday against the Marlins, but it's unclear whether or not he'll be able to do so. The situation should become more clear after his bullpen session. If he's unable to go, Seth Lugo will be the most likely candidate to start in his place.