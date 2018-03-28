Mets' Jason Vargas: Throws again Wednesday
Vargas (hand) tossed a three-inning simulated game Wednesday, Kristie Ackert of the NY Daily News reports.
Vargas recently threw a bullpen session Sunday as well, but he wasn't able to catch the ball on its return in either session due to his injured right (non-throwing) hand. It's expected that he will begin the 2018 season on the 10-day DL before returning to action around the second week of the year.
