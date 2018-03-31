Mets' Jason Vargas: Throws bullpen
Vargas threw a bullpen session Saturday, but was unable to catch return throws due to the stitches in his right hand, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
He said he felt good, and it sounds like it's simply a matter of letting his hand heal up before he can come off the disabled list. Seth Lugo will start Tuesday's game against the Phillies, and will likely be moved to the bullpen or the Triple-A rotation once Vargas is ready to join the big-league rotation.
