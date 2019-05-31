Vargas (1-3) gave up only one run in seven innings against the Dodgers on Tuesday but was pinned with the loss. He allowed six hits and three walks while striking out six.

It looked like it was going to be a long night for Vargas after the Dodgers scored a run on a triple and a double after only two batters, but the lefty fought his way out of the jam and did not allow another run for the remainder of his seven innings. Unfortunately, he was outpitched by Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu, who blanked the Mets for 7.2 innings. The quality start was the first of the season for Vargas and he has now held opponents to two runs in 12 innings since his return from the injured list with a hamstring injury. He'll face the Giants on Wednesday in his next scheduled start.