Mets' Jason Vargas: Throws six innings in rehab outing
Vargas (calf) covered six scoreless innings and struck out nine Monday in his rehab start for short-season Brooklyn. He allowed no hits and one walk in the 64-pitch outing.
Vargas was facing a lineup consisting mostly of hitters in their first professional season, so there's not much to takeaway from the stellar results. More important was the fact that Vargas seemingly escaped the rehab outing with no setbacks with his strained right calf and handled a healthy innings count, potentially putting him on track to make his next start in the majors. At least one of Vargas or Noah Syndergaard (lat), who made a rehab start Sunday for Brooklyn, seems likely to return to the New York rotation over the weekend, but there would be room for both if the Mets choose to move struggling No. 5 starter Corey Oswalt to the bullpen or option him to the minors.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....