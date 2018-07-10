Vargas (calf) covered six scoreless innings and struck out nine Monday in his rehab start for short-season Brooklyn. He allowed no hits and one walk in the 64-pitch outing.

Vargas was facing a lineup consisting mostly of hitters in their first professional season, so there's not much to takeaway from the stellar results. More important was the fact that Vargas seemingly escaped the rehab outing with no setbacks with his strained right calf and handled a healthy innings count, potentially putting him on track to make his next start in the majors. At least one of Vargas or Noah Syndergaard (lat), who made a rehab start Sunday for Brooklyn, seems likely to return to the New York rotation over the weekend, but there would be room for both if the Mets choose to move struggling No. 5 starter Corey Oswalt to the bullpen or option him to the minors.