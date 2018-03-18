Vargas (hand) is scheduled for surgery Tuesday.

Vargas was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture of his hamate bone following a CT scan, and will have surgery to repair the injury Tuesday. He's expected to resume his throwing program just five days after the surgery. Although he'll begin throwing again rather quickly, the Mets have yet to issue a timetable for his return and it seems likely that he'll begin the regular season on the disabled list. Steven Matz and Zack Wheeler should make the Opening Day rotation if this is the case.