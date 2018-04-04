Mets' Jason Vargas: To throw sim game Saturday
Vargas (hand) likely won't be ready to return April 11, when the Mets need a fifth starter, as he is scheduled to throw a simulated game April 7, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.
This doesn't mean that Vargas can't return next week, perhaps April 13 against the Brewers, but it does mean that the Mets will likely have to go with a bullpen game on April 11, with Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman likely piggybacking the start. We will have a better idea regarding when Vargas will make his Mets debut after Saturday's sim game.
