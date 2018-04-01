Mets' Jason Vargas: Tosses side session
Vargas (hand) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
This report doesn't necessarily get us closer to an official return date for Vargas, but at least acknowledges there haven't been any major setbacks. The lefty had already been scheduled to throw a simulated game, and the fact he's back to bullpen sessions could imply he's getting back into a normal routine. Once he's comfortable playing defense with his broken glove hand, the Mets can then activate him.
