Mets' Jason Vargas: Tosses simulated game Saturday
Vargas (hand) threw a simulated game Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Vargas was able to throw Saturday's simulated game without incurring any setbacks. Vargas is next scheduled to throw Thursday, although the team is unsure what he'll do for said workout. Prior to coming off the disabled list, the Mets plan on sending Vargas on a rehab assignment to pitch in a minor-league contest.
