Vargas (calf) threw a four-inning, 65-pitch simulated game Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Vargas is expected to journey to the minor leagues for a rehab outing this weekend as long as he doesn't experience any lingering effects over the next few days. He also requires clearance to resume sprinting as there's some concern over whether he's able to field his position due to the calf strain. Look for an update on his status later this week.

