Mets' Jason Vargas: Tracking toward quick return
Vargas (hamstring) said he threw the equivalent of multiple innings during a bullpen session Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Vargas experienced no unexpected discomfort with his left hamstring during the session and will throw on the side later this week while also testing out his mobility through fielding drills. Fellow rotation mate Steven Matz (forearm) also completed a bullpen session Tuesday and looks poised to beat Vargas back from the IL to start a game this weekend in Miami. Vargas should be ready to return soon after Matz, but it's uncertain if he'll recapture his rotation spot or if the Mets will elect to stick with the newly acquired Wilmer Font as their fifth starter.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Ramirez, prospect talk
How worried should you be about Jose Ramirez? That's one of many topics on Wednesday's Fantasy...
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
How does Kris Bryant's move up the rankings impact his trade value? What about Hyun-Jin Ryu's...
-
Call-up Riley brings big power
Austin Riley is the latest big-time prospect call-up, and Scott White thinks the impact could...
-
Prospects: Ranking Hiura, Lopez, Mercado
With three interesting prospects getting the call in recent days, Chris Towers breaks down...
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Tuesday
We break out the Worryometer for Aaron Nola and Shane Bieber, rate breakouts, news and notes...