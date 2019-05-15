Vargas (hamstring) said he threw the equivalent of multiple innings during a bullpen session Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Vargas experienced no unexpected discomfort with his left hamstring during the session and will throw on the side later this week while also testing out his mobility through fielding drills. Fellow rotation mate Steven Matz (forearm) also completed a bullpen session Tuesday and looks poised to beat Vargas back from the IL to start a game this weekend in Miami. Vargas should be ready to return soon after Matz, but it's uncertain if he'll recapture his rotation spot or if the Mets will elect to stick with the newly acquired Wilmer Font as their fifth starter.