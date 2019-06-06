Vargas (2-3) picked up the win in Wednesday's 7-0 victory over the Giants, scattering five hits and a walk while striking out eight in his eighth career shutout.

After Joe Panik led off the game with a double, Vargas didn't allow a runner into scoring position the rest of the night. The veteran lefty lowered his ERA nearly a full run to 3.57 while boosting his K:BB to 37:19 through 45.1 innings, and he'll look to keep rolling Monday, on the road against the Yankees.