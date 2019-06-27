Mets' Jason Vargas: Whiffs 10
Vargas allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out 10 across 6.1 innings Wednesday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.
Though he didn't allow any runs through the first two frames, Vargas found his groove in the middle innings, at one point retiring 11 consecutive batters -- seven of which came on strikeouts. The only major blemish in his line came on a solo home run by Jean Segura in the sixth inning. Despite that, it was an excellent outing for Vargas as his season-high 10 strikeouts were backed up by 16 swinging strikes on 77 total pitches. Vargas has been surprisingly effective this season, maintaining a 3.66 ERA and 1.28 WHIP to go along with a 57:28 K:BB across 66.1 innings. He'll look to keep things going in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday against the Yankees.
