Mets' Jason Vargas: Will be skipped in rotation
The Mets will skip Vargas' turn in the rotation Tuesday against the Braves, with Zack Wheeler now set to take the hill for the first contest of a two-game set with Atlanta, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
With the Mets off the schedule Monday, the team will reshuffle its rotation and go with Wheeler and Jacob deGrom to start the two divisional games. While Noah Syndergaard (finger) is expected to return from the 10-day disabled list to start one game of the series with the Diamondbacks over the weekend, the Mets will require a fifth starter Friday or Saturday, so expect Vargas to take the hill for one of those contests. Though Vargas has delivered two quality outings in a row, he still maintains a 7.71 ERA and 1.75 WHIP over 30.1 innings this season, likely giving him little security in the rotation.
