Mets' Jason Vargas: Will be skipped in rotation
Vargas will be skipped the next time through the rotation, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets have off days on both Monday and Thursday, so they can afford to get by with just four starters for a while. Vargas was scheduled to start Tuesday against the Blue Jays, but he now won't be needed until May 22. He's struggled greatly in his first three starts for the Mets this season, recording a 13.86 ERA, striking out just 13.0 percent of batters while walking 10.1 percent. He did miss time earlier in the season, but that was with a broken glove hand, which seems unlikely to be a cause of his current struggles.
