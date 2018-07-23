Vargas (calf) will not take the mound against San Diego as previously scheduled, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Since manager Mickey Callaway deemed Vargas healthy during the All-Star break, it appears as though his placement in the Mets rotation is in jeopardy. The Mets elected to call up Corey Oswalt from Triple-A Las Vegas after sending Noah Syndergaard (illness) to the DL on Monday, setting up a rotation of Jacob deGrom, Zack Wheeler and Oswalt for the three-game set versus the Padres. It remains to be seen whether Vargas has lost his spot in the rotation, or if Callaway is just pushing him back a couple days in order to line up Oswalt in Syndergaard's spot, since the latter will be eligible to return against Washington next Tuesday. Either way, Vargas will likely be called up to start in Pittsburgh later this week.