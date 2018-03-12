Mets' Jason Vargas: Works in relief Sunday
Vargas pitched four innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out five.
After signing a two-year, $16 million deal in the offseason it's been presumed that Vargas was locked into a rotation spot for the Mets, but with Zack Wheeler and Steven Matz both looking good in recent spring outings, it's curious timing for the veteran lefty to get his work out of the 'pen. Vargas hasn't made a relief appearance in a major-league game since 2009, though, and in all likelihood he'll still begin the season in the rotation. He hasn't been consistently sharp in camp, but Vargas' 9:4 K:BB through 8.2 spring innings does harken back to the shocking 28.9 percent strikeout rate he posted in March and April of last season before falling back to earth.
More News
-
Mets' Jason Vargas: Signs with Mets•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Fails in quest for 19th win•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Ties Kluber and Kershaw in wins•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Pushes win streak to three with 6.1 shutout innings•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Ends Cleveland's record-breaking streak Friday•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Rebounds for 15th win•
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Lance Lynn
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...