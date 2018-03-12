Vargas pitched four innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out five.

After signing a two-year, $16 million deal in the offseason it's been presumed that Vargas was locked into a rotation spot for the Mets, but with Zack Wheeler and Steven Matz both looking good in recent spring outings, it's curious timing for the veteran lefty to get his work out of the 'pen. Vargas hasn't made a relief appearance in a major-league game since 2009, though, and in all likelihood he'll still begin the season in the rotation. He hasn't been consistently sharp in camp, but Vargas' 9:4 K:BB through 8.2 spring innings does harken back to the shocking 28.9 percent strikeout rate he posted in March and April of last season before falling back to earth.