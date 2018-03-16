Mets' Jason Vargas: X-ray negative
Vargas's X-ray on his glove hand was negative Friday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Vargas was hit in his glove hand by a comebacker in a minor-league game on Friday. He did not break a bone and is considered day-to-day. He should be fine by Opening Day.
More News
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...
-
Podcast: Blanket draft strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.