Vargas allowed one run on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks during a no-decision against the Tigers on Saturday.

Pitching for the first time since May 5, Vargas permitted the Tigers to place a runner in scoring position in every inning except one, but they only managed to score one run. Dating back to before his hamstring injury, Vargas has allowed only one run in four of his last five outings. However, he's still trying to make up for yielding eight runs over 1.1 innings during two appearances in the middle of April. Mostly for that reason, he's still 1-2 with a 5.22 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 29.1 innings. He is scheduled to pitch again Thursday against the Dodgers.