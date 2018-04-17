Mets' Jay Bruce: Back in lineup Tuesday
Bruce (foot) is starting in right field and hitting fifth Tuesday against the Nationals, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
As expected, Bruce is back in action after missing the previous two games with plantar fasciitis. The 31-year-old, who is hitting .234/.345/.404 with one homer, one stolen base and seven RBI though 15 games this season, will face southpaw Gio Gonzalez in his first game back.
