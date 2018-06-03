Mets' Jay Bruce: Batting third Sunday

Bruce (back) is starting in right field and batting third Sunday against the Cubs.

Bruce was lifted early from Friday's contest when his back began to tighten up and was then scratched from Saturday's lineup when his back tightness began to act up again during pregame warmups. He's apparently feeling better Sunday and is ready to reenter the heart of the Mets' lineup as they look to avoid being swept by the Cubs in their four-game series.

