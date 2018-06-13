Mets' Jay Bruce: Battling sore back
Bruce has been playing with a sore back and will not play Thursday in Arizona, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Bruce missed time at the beginning of the month with a back issue, though he's been able to start in the Mets' last eight games. He'll miss at least one game this time around, but there hasn't yet been any indication that he'll be heading to the disabled list. Since the start of June, Bruce is just 4-for-31. Jose Bautista could see some time in the outfield while Bruce is out.
